New Year’s Day clouds over El Paso

January 2, 2019

These are called lenticular clouds. They usually – but not always – form where stable moist air flows over a mountain or range of mountains. They can form rapidly and then disappear again just as fast.

Patricia Lea wrote: “Happy New Year’s from El Paso, Texas. Friend walking to a restaurant and spotted these lenticular clouds. Enjoy.” Thanks, Patricia and friend!

Read more and see more photos: Lenticular clouds look like UFOs

Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

