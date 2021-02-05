menu
Morning moongazer

Posted by in Today's Image | February 5, 2021

On a cold morning in Norway this week, a look at the waning moon in a daylit sky.

A man in a parka, standing on a hilltop, facing away from the camera, toward a half moon in the sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes captured this image in Norway on February 4, 2021, and wrote: “Moongazer. On a cold morning in Oslo, climbed up a hill to see the moon.” Thank you, Raul! Last quarter moon was yesterday, and the moon is now visible only in the morning sky, waning toward new moon on Feburary 11. More about moon phases in 2021.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

