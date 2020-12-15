The moon’s shadow on Earth yesterday

“Here comes the moon’s shadow!” wrote veteran eclipse-chaser Fred Espenak, when he posted this image yesterday on Facebook. There was much disappointment this year among North American eclipse-chasers who’d planned all year to see the December 14, 2020, total solar eclipse, but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There will be more eclipses, including a total solar eclipse whose path will cross North America in 2024. Fred Espenak has compiled an extensive roadmap for the 2024 eclipse.
Bottom line: Photo from GOES-East of the moon’s shadow on Earth during the December 14, 2020, total solar eclipse.
