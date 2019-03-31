menu
close
subscribe donate

Moon and Saturn Friday morning

By in Today's Image | March 31, 2019

The March 29 occultation of Saturn by the moon was visible from eastern Brazil, southern Africa, Madagascar, the southern tip of India, and Sri Lanka.

Telescopic view of moon and Saturn, with Saturn right next to the moon.

View larger – camera details – at EarthSky Community Photos. | Grant Petersen in Johannesburg, South Africa, caught the occultation of the planet Saturn by the moon on the morning of March 29, 2019. Thank you, Grant!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Watch for Venus at dawn, Mars at nightfall

2 days ago

Is Sirius the most luminous star?

1 week ago

Tonight

Watch for Venus at dawn, Mars at nightfall

Sky chart of the waning crescent moon and Venus

We're Social all the time