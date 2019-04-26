menu
Moon and Jupiter beam on a lake

Posted by in Today's Image | April 26, 2019

The moon passed Jupiter (and Saturn) this week.

A waning gibbous moon and bright Jupiter shining over a lake, with long reflections of each cast on the dark water.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Wonderful image of the moon and Jupiter (lower left) from our friend Steven Sweet of Lunar 101-Moon Book. See Jupiter’s separate, small beam on the lake? Steven is in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He caught this image on April 23, 2019. Thank you, Steven!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

