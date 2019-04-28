menu
Milky Way over Taylors Lake, Australia

Posted by in Today's Image | April 28, 2019

The Milky Way is coming back into view for another observing season. Australia has a wonderful vantage point for it!

Light & dark stream of stars with two glowing oval blotches to right side over lake & bare trees.

Lynton Brown captured this beautiful image of the Milky Way over Taylors Lake near Horsham, Australia, on April 22, 2019. The 2 objects on the right are the Magellanic Clouds. Thank you, Lynton!

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994.

