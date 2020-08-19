menu
A clear night over Georgia

August 19, 2020
Silhouette of a woman sitting atop a car, shining a flashlight at the sky, with the Milky Way in the background.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Scott Kuhn was at Fort Mountain in Georgia when he captured this single 10-second exposure on August 16, 2020, of the Milky Way paralleled by an ordinary flashlight beam. He wrote, “Finally a clear night in north Georgia, and the Milky Way was looking great!” By the way, in case you’re wondering about the horizon lights, Scott said there’s a dam below the mountain. Also, on this night, nearby city lights were illuminating some clouds from below. The bright object to the left of the Milky Way is Jupiter, and the fainter object to Jupiter’s left is Saturn. Thank you, Scott! Click here to view more photos Scott took that night.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

