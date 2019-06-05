menu
Meteor Crater, Arizona

Posted by in Today's Image | June 5, 2019

Joe Neeley captured the Milky Way over Meteor Crater, Arizona, on June 1, 2019, after holding a 2nd annual photography night at the crater last weekend.

A deep crater, the Milky Way stretched above it, the light of Winslow shining along the crater rim, and streaks of green air glow.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Meteor Crater at night, with the Milky Way and airglow. This is a composite of 2 panoramas – one for the sky and one for the foreground – blended together. The glow in the center is light from the town of Winslow, Arizona. Photo by Joe Neely. Thanks, Joe!

