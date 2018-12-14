menu
close
subscribe

Mars over a waterfall in Turkey

By in Today's Image | December 14, 2018

Basri Seckin said he set out to capture the Milky Way, but clouds got in the way. Then he realized he had this image of Mars.

View larger. | Basri Seckin captured Mars – the bright reddish one above and to the left of the Suuctu waterfall in Turkey’s Bursa province – on December 8, 2018. Thank you, Basri. Fujifilm X-T2, Fujinon 8-16mm F72.8 R LM WR Wide Angle Lens. Mars will be near the moon this week; how to see it.

Want to see 2018’s brightest comet? How to see comet 46P/Wirtanen

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Time to look for Mercury and Jupiter below Venus

4 hours ago

See a celestial Chariot in December

4 days ago

Tonight

Time to look for Mercury and Jupiter below Venus


We're Social all the time