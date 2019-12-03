menu
What to look for on a 1st quarter moon

Posted by in Today's Image | December 3, 2019

For those of you with telescopes, or telescopic lenses, here’s something to watch for on a moon just past 1st quarter.

Half-lit moon, with tiny x-shaped light feature at line between light and dark.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tim Yacyshyn in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, captured this image on October 5, 2019. He wrote: “Taken exactly 12 hours after 1st quarter. As you can see, the famous Lunar X stands out quite prominently.” Thank you, Tim!

Read more: What is Lunar X?

Read more: December 3-4 brings 2019’s farthest 1st quarter moon

