Lone Wanaka Tree in New Zealand

By in Today's Image | November 25, 2018

There’s a legend about this tree. It’s said it started out as a fence post about 80 years ago, then sprouted into the tree you see here, beloved of photographers.

The famous tree of Lake Wanaka, in New Zealand, by @GrafixArt_photo and @Weerazak.

Do you use Instagram? Then chances are you’ve seen photos of this partially submerged willow tree, standing alone in Lake Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island. #ThatWanakaTree has become an Instagram celebrity over the last few years. Our thanks to Samir Belhamra, who posted it at EarthSky Facebook this weekend.

Read more: That Wanaka Tree, New Zealand’s Most Instagram-Famous Tree

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

