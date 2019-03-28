Large Magellanic Cloud over Neill Island

Aman Chokshi said he was walking along the coast of Neill Island, India, last month, when he noticed a faint bright patch along the horizon. He wrote:

I’ve always believed that the Large Magellanic Cloud was only visible from the Southern Hemisphere. My sky map showed that the Large Magellanic Cloud was barely 10 degrees above the horizon, below the bright star Canopus. I immediately set up my camera, and took a long exposure to see if I could capture it. The sky was lit with brilliant airglow, within which a bright density of stars. So thrilled to have shot this!

By the way, Aman also said:

I shot this using an old Canon film lens, 50mm f/1.4 stopped down to f/4. The sky is a stack of 90x8s images, while the foreground is a stack of 3x30s images. I manually aligned the reflected stars in the tide pools, in Photoshop.

Thank you, Aman!

Read more: The spectacular Large Magellanic Cloud

Bottom line: Large Magellanic Cloud, captured from Neill Island, India.