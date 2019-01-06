menu
Photo: Today’s partial eclipse over Asia

By in Today's Image | January 6, 2019

The January 5-6, 2019, partial solar eclipse was visible from China, Korea, Japan, Russia, the North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands. Photo here from the EarthSky community.

sun with bite out of it next to pagoda-like Chinese building

View larger. | Zheng Zhi in Beijing, China wrote: “This morning’s partial eclipse attracted a lot of photographers.” Sony A7m2, Contax100-300, 1.4x, 2x. Thank you, Zheng Zhi!

