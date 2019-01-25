menu
close
subscribe

ISS transit on eclipse night

By in Today's Image | January 25, 2019

Astrophotographers watch for transits of the International Space Station across the face of the sun or moon. This one happened on eclipse night, as seen from Texas.

Close-up of moon's surface, with dotted line of silhouettes of ISS passing in front.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Castles in Tarrant County, Texas, wrote: “January 20 was the big night for the lunar eclipse, and I noted that the International Space Station (ISS) would transit the moon earlier in the evening. Found what looked to be a good location and drove there, set up and waited for the ISS to appear. The reflection of the sun off the ISS faded before it would transit the moon, so I started a short burst of images when I thought it would transit and was lucky to catch 9 images. The breaks in the pattern in this image are a result of the pause between burst. Did not want to run a steady burst and fill the buffer on the camera up and miss the transit completely.” Thank you, Michael!

NASA’s Spot the Station

ISS visible passes from Heavens-Above.com

How to use a transit-finding tool, from SkyandTelescope.com

ISS transit finder

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Spica from late night to dawn

2 hours ago

See daytime moon after sunrise

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Spica from late night to dawn


We're Social all the time