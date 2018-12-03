menu
close
subscribe

Iridescent cloud with crepuscular rays

By in Today's Image | December 3, 2018

You’ll see a true iridescent cloud when the sun is nearby. The colors will appear randomly distributed. Here’s one with beams of light – crepuscular rays, or sunrays – appearing to shoot from it.

Richard Kelley posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook on November 26, 2018. Thanks, Richard!

Read more: I saw a cloud with rainbow colors. What causes it?

Read more: Iridescent cloud or circumhorizon arc? How to tell the difference

Read more: See it! Crepuscular rays

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Venus December 2 to 4

2 days ago

Moon and Regulus late night to dawn November 28 and 29

5 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Venus December 2 to 4


We're Social all the time