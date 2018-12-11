Sudip Aich captured this image of the Himalayas at sunrise on November 29, 2018. He was perched at Sandakphu, the highest point of the Darjeeling district on the West Bengal-Nepal border. The peak on which he was standing is at 11, 900 feet (3,627 meters). It offers outstanding views of the mountains surrounding it, which is why Sudip Aich said:
This is one place that you need to go, no matter how many wonderful places within the Himalayas you have been to.
From Sandakphu, you can see four of the five highest peaks in the world, Mount Everest (29,029 feet; 8,848 meters), Kangchenjunga (28,169 feet; 8,586 meters) , Lhotse (27,940 feet; 8,516 meters), and Makalu (27,838 feet; 8,485 meters).
Thank you, Sudip!
Bottom line: Himalayas at sunrise.
