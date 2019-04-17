menu
close
subscribe donate

Fogbow over New Mexico

Posted by in Today's Image | April 17, 2019

An early morning fogbow over the desert in northern New Mexico.

Bright foggy arc against low-lying fog on the desert.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Geraint Smith caught this fogbow on April 14, 2019, over the Taos Volcanic Plateau. He wrote: “I saw the potential for some good morning fog images, but I didn’t expect this. As I decided to turn around and head home, it began to manifest … So big I had to stitch three images together.” Beautiful. Thank you, Geraint!

Read more: What is a fogbow?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon to move between 2 colorful stars

1 day ago

Use the moon to locate the Crab on April 13

4 days ago

Tonight

Moon to move between 2 colorful stars

Sky chart of moon, Arcturus and Spica

We're Social all the time