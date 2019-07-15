menu
Cactus blossom near Shimla, India

Posted by in Today's Image | July 15, 2019

Contributed by our friend Swami Krishnananda, a photo essay of a walk up a hillside near Shimla, India, closer and closer to a cactus blossom, with thoughts on impermanence.

Tall cactus with yellow blooms on a scrubby hillside.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Swami Krishnananda captured the images on this page in July 2019, near Shimla, India. He wrote to EarthSky: “Yesterday, on my daily walk, I saw this cactus blooming from far away, and decided to go near to enjoy its beauty. I had to climb hard climb up a hill to reach it. As the photos will show, it was worth the adventure.”

Tall plant with yellow blossoms against dark hilly background.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Swami Krishnananda commented: “There are three different varieties of cacti in this region near Shimla. This one takes several months to bloom fully, starting with the long shoot.”

Thin branches with big yellow blossoms.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Close-up on cactus blossoms.

Yellow blossoms and a red bird.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | “Here we see a crimson sunbird feeding on the nectar,” Swami Krishnananda wrote.

Yellow blossoms and bees.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | “And these bees were feeding on the nectar, too. Once the blossom is over and wilted, the cactus seems to have fulfilled its life’s purpose and dies. The same thing is said to happen to us human beings. Once God’s purpose of blossoming the Sahasrar Chakra is done, the body perishes within a week or so. Jai Guru! Swami Krishnananda wrote.

Bottom line: A photo essay of a walk up a hillside near Shimla, India, closer and closer to a cactus blossom, with thoughts on impermanence.

More from Swami Krishnananda: Birds and birds

