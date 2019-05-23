menu
The Crow and the Southern Cross

Posted by in Today's Image | May 23, 2019

The constellations Corvus the Crow and Crux the Southern Cross cross the sky together, and reach their highest point in the sky at about the same time. Here’s a photo from Dr Ski in the Philippines, showing their relationship.

Photo showing Spica and Corvus, with a line drawn down to Crux, the Southern Cross.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines wrote: “Corvus (the Crow) and Crux (the Southern Cross) are at the same right ascension on the celestial sphere. Meaning, they transit the meridian at the same time (approximately 8:30 p.m. local time). If you reside in mid-northern latitudes … look for the familiar polygon of Corvus at this time. Then extrapolate a line approximately 40° down to get an idea of how far below your horizon the Southern Cross is.” If you’re further south, of course, as Dr Ski is … just look!

Thanks, Dr Ski! Read more: Meet Corvus the Crow

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

