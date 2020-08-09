Comet NEOWISE and globular star cluster M53

Originally published August 7, 2020 by the Virtual Telescope Project. Re-printed here with permission.

While slowly leaving the inner solar system, Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE is surfing our skies, having very interesting encounters on our sky’s dome with stars and deep-sky objects. On August 6, 2020, the Virtual Telescope Project caught it with globular cluster Messier 53.

The image above comes from the average of five, 60-seconds exposures, unfiltered, remotely taken with the Elena (PlaneWave 17?+Paramount ME+SBIG STL-6303E) robotic unit available as part of the Virtual Telescope Project. The sky was bright because of twilight.

Of course, this is just a matter of perspective: comet C/2020 F3 was at about 140 million kilometers (about 90 million miles) from us, while the Messier 53 globular cluster is placed at 58,000 light-years. To put these distances on the same scale, traveling at the speed of light, you would reach the comet in almost 8 minutes. Then you would need 58,000 years to reach the cluster!

We at the Virtual Telescope Project covered comet NEOWISE extensively: the images we already released are available for you to enjoy.

Bottom line: A photo from the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome of Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and the globular star cluster M52.

Via Virtual Telescope