Milky Way ascending before dawn

By in Today's Image | February 15, 2019

This is the time of year when – after a hiatus behind the sun – the center of the Milky Way returns to our sky shortly before sunup.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The view toward the center of the Milky Way is back! Abhijit Patil wrote: “The core shines majestically over Cape Elizabeth in Maine. Currently visible in the early morning hours just before sunrise. The sunrise glow can also be seen in the bottom sky. The bright spots seen in the photo are the planets Jupiter (higher) and Venus (lower).” Thanks, Abhijit!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

