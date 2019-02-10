Pine tree silhouettes and stars

menu
By in Today's Image | February 10, 2019

The pine-forested mountains of Tonto National Forest in Arizona are a wonderful place to view the stars, wrote William Eager.

Tall pine tree silhouettes, with many bright stars shining behind.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Eager wrote: “Timber Camp Recreation Area in the Tonto National Forest – in Arizona – is less than 2 hours from home and is a favorite dark sky site for my wife and me. This picture was taken through the pine trees to capture the stars in the background.”

Click here to go to EarthSky’s Best Places to Stargaze, which lists Timber Camp Recreation Area.

Sky chart of moon, Mars and Uranus

