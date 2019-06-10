menu
Andromeda, Jupiter, Milky Way over Montana

Posted by in Today's Image | June 10, 2019

We’re now in the middle of the best time of year to see Jupiter, and it’s near the starry arc of the Milky Way. Enjoy this panoramic image from John Ashley in Montana.

Wide symmetric image of Milky Way arcing over a river, tiny fuzzy oval at left, bright dot to right.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | The oval-shaped Andromeda galaxy rises above the northern lights (left), while Jupiter (bright, far right) leads the Milky Way’s arch towards the southern horizon. John Ashley captured this panoramic image – about 200 degrees wide – on June 4 at Glacier National Park and the North Fork of the Flathead River. Thank you, John.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

