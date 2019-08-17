menu
Perseids over Denmark

Posted by in Today's Image | August 17, 2019

Perseid meteor shower 2019 over Scandinavia’s 1st dark sky park, the island of Møn in Denmark.

Astrophotographer Ruslan Merzlyakov said:

Proud to present the biggest project I have ever made! Perseid meteor shower 2019 over Scandinavia’s first dark sky park, the island of Møn [in Denmark].

Five nights. Two cameras. Fifteen hours of observation. Some 3000+ images. Over 70 GB of data.

