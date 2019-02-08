menu
Orion the Hunter

By in Today's Image | February 8, 2019

Tom Wildoner captured the beautiful constellation Orion shining in the night sky over Weatherly, Pennsylvania, on February 4, 2019.

Orion the Hunter is easy to spot

