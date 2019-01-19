Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019

On December 24, 2018, Dawn Gimbel-Myers captured her son and a few dog friends playing on an Oregon beach. Her husband Matt submitted her photo to EarthSky Community Photos – our brand new community gallery. He wrote:

She caught them all at the perfect time!!

Thank you Dawn and Mike!

Submit your images to EarthSky Community Photos here.