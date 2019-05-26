menu
Okinawa sunset

Posted by in Today's Image | May 26, 2019

Beverly Fish captured Friday’s sunset in Okinawa, Japan. Thank you Beverly!

Yellow ball of the sun in an orange sky, reflected in dark purple ocean waves.

May 24, 2019. Image via Beverly Fish.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

