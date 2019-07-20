menu
Morning moon

Posted by in Today's Image | July 20, 2019

Photographer Lee Capps captured this week’s morning moon from North Carolina. Thanks, Lee!

Blue sky, round white moon above pinkish clouds. Power lines with many birds sitting and flying.

Image via Lee Capps.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

