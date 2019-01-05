Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019
Brett Joseph captured this image in San Anselmo, California on Friday morning. He wrote:
Moon and Mercury prepare for their great disappearance trick. Of course, you in the eclipse path can catch the moon in the act, but none of us will see Mercury’s travel behind the sun.
He added:
Thanks to Gary P Caton for tidying up this photo I took from my sister’s place in San Anselmo, California this morning (January 4, 2019).
Bottom line: Photo of crescent moon and planet Mercury at sunrise.
