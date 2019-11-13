Moon halo over Pikes Peak

Wow! Joe Randall said he captured this gorgeous lunar halo on November 6, 2019, from a road overlooking Cascade, Colorado. He wrote:
The glow under the clouds to the left is Colorado Springs. And, of course, that is Pikes Peak in the center.
Thank you, Joe!
Read more: What makes a halo around the sun or moon?
