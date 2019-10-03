menu
Minuteman III launch

Posted by in Today's Image | October 3, 2019

Alex Ustick captured the launch of Minuteman III – an unarmed test missile – from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California.

Image via Alex Ustick.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic test missile launched at 1:13 a.m. PT (8:13 UTC) Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California.

Test launches like this one typically happen several times a year at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Thanks for sharing your image with us, Alex!

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

