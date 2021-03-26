menu
Spring Milky Way over Cape Cod

Posted by in Today's Image | March 26, 2021

Dark skies let the Milky Way shine, and this stunning shot from Cape Cod exhibits our galaxy in its full glory, even reflected on the water!

The Milky Way, a fuzzy, blotchy bright band across a starry sky, above a body of water with a bridge in foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jatinkumar Thakkar in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, captured this photo of the edgewise view into our own Milky Way galaxy in the early morning of March 20, 2021. At this time of year, you have to get up early to see the Milky Way stretching across the sky. Jatinkumar wrote: “Cape Cod has the darkest sky within the state. As the Milky Way season has begun, my friends and I decided to go to Cape Cod to take pictures of the Milky Way near the seashore. What a calm and clear night! We could see a clear reflection of the Milky Way in the water.” Thank you, Jatinkumar!

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

