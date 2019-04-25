menu
Meteor over Colorado

Posted by in Today's Image | April 25, 2019

Who saw Lyrid meteors this week? Chuck Mason captured this image on April 20. He said, “Lucky enough to have caught a Lyrid Meteor over the Dallas Divide, Ridgway, Colorado.”

White streak in star field above mountainous horizon.

Image via Chuck Mason.

Read more: 2019’s Lyrid meteor shower mostly drowned by moonlight

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Sky chart of moon and morning planets

