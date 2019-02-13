menu
Mars and Uranus

By in Today's Image | February 13, 2019

Eliot Herman captured the conjunction of Mars and Uranus on February 11, 2019, in the night sky over Tucson, Arizona. Note the color contrast between red Mars and blue Uranus.

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now.

