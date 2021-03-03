Photographs of historic Mars and Pleiades conjunction

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Haiping Zhu in Haiyan, Zhejiang, China, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 2, 2021. Haiping wrote: “The greatest conjunction of Mars and Pleiades ever since 1991 is happening these days.” Thanks, Haiping!
Have you seen the close conjunction of Mars and the Pleiades star cluster yet? EarthSky readers have! We’re getting photos from all over the world of the close pairing of the red planet and beautiful, tiny, dipper-shaped star cluster in Taurus. The closest conjunction between the two comes on March 3, 2021. Find details here on how to see it. Mars and the Pleiades won’t be this close again until 2038. If you snap a stunning pic of this great event, share it with us at our Community Photos page!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kris Hazelbaker in Grangeville, Idaho, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 2, 2021. She wrote: “There were high, thin clouds across the sky and I wasn’t sure I would get anything worthwhile. I was pleased when this popped up.” Thanks, Kris!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 1, 2021. He wrote: “Two days out for the conjunction. Early evening photo to beat the rising moon. Persistent haze in Tucson is not helping. Red Mars and the Pleiades are quite a sight to behold.” Thanks, Eliot! Mars and the Pleiades star cluster lie along our line of sight to the constellation Taurus the Bull. They appear closest together on March 3, 2021, and won’t get this close to each other again until 2038.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gary Kramer in Borgund, Norway, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 2, 2021. He wrote: “While photographing the aurora display over Filefjell, something caught my eye. At first, it appeared to be a narrow cloud-like shape from west to east. Most of the sky was free of cloud except to the north. As my eyes adjusted the form had a subtle hue similar to some auroras.” Thanks, Gary! We can’t say for sure but that streak surely looks like STEVE.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Thea Schenk in Kampen, The Netherlands, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 2, 2021. She wrote: “Mars and Pleiades conjunction as photographed from my back garden.” Thanks, Thea!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Priyanka Chobey in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, captured this photo of Mars and the Pleiades on March 2, 2021. She wrote: “Mars and Pleiades conjunction from Jaipur, Rajasthan.” Thanks, Priyanka!
Bottom line: Happening now! March 3, 2021: Catch the closest conjunction of Mars and Pleiades until 2038. The red planet and petite star cluster of Taurus can be found in the southwest after sunset.