Mars 2020 landing site

This is Jezero crater on Mars, the planned landing site for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover mission. Here’s how NASA described the area:

On ancient Mars, water carved channels and transported sediments to form fans and deltas within lake basins. Examination of spectral data acquired from orbit show that some of these sediments have minerals that indicate chemical alteration by water. Here in Jezero Crater delta, sediments contain clays and carbonates.

The Mars 2020 mission is timed for a launch opportunity in July/August 2020 when Earth and Mars are in good positions relative to each other for landing on Mars. That’s because it takes less power to travel to Mars at this time, compared to other times when Earth and Mars are in different positions in their orbits.

Bottom line; Image of Jezero crater, the planned landing site for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission.

Via NASA