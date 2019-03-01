menu
close
subscribe

Lunar halo over Mobius Arch

By in Today's Image | March 1, 2019

A lunar halo over one of the natural arches in California’s Alabama Hills.

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our once-yearly crowd-funding campaign.

The Mobius Arch is one of the dozens of natural arches in California’s Alabama Hills, a range of hills and rock formations near the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada.

Photography of the Eternal Nomad captured this lunar halo during the February 18-19, 2019, full moon.

Map of California with location of Alabama Hills identified.

Image via Wikipedia.

Bottom line: Photo of lunar halo over Mobius Arch.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Don't miss moon and Venus before sunup

9 hours ago

Watch for the waning moon and Jupiter

4 days ago

Tonight

Don’t miss moon and Venus before sunup


We're Social all the time





2019 EarthSky Fundraiser

So many of you have donated and we are truly grateful. We are more than halfway to our goal but still need your help.

Would you consider

donating?

If you've already donated, we apologize for the popup and greatly appreciate your support.