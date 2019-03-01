Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our once-yearly crowd-funding campaign.
The Mobius Arch is one of the dozens of natural arches in California’s Alabama Hills, a range of hills and rock formations near the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada.
Photography of the Eternal Nomad captured this lunar halo during the February 18-19, 2019, full moon.
Bottom line: Photo of lunar halo over Mobius Arch.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.