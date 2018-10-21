Light pillars over Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Vincent Brady posted this beautiful photo to EarthSky Facebook this week. He wrote:

I was looking for auroras, but was pleasantly surprised to see light pillars early Tuesday morning, October 16, 2018. This is a shot north of Paradise, Michigan, looking east over Whitefish Bay toward Wisconsin. The red lights are around the Canadian island Ile Parisienne and wind turbines.

Light pillars are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere reflecting and refracting light from artificial light sources.