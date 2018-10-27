menu
Las Vegas morning moon

By in Today's Image | October 27, 2018

Have you been enjoying the daytime moon? Bettina Berg captured a grackle in front of the moon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

October 25, 2018. Image via Bettina Berg.

