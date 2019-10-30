menu
Jupiter at sunset

Posted by in Today's Image | October 30, 2019

Jim AndRobin Moore in Nitro, West Virginia, captured Jupiter as the sun was setting on Monday.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Jupiter at sunset

