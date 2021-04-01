menu
ISS passing a mineral moon

Posted by in Today's Image | April 1, 2021

What’s a mineral moon? In this case, it’s a photo of our moon with the colors of its surface enhanced to reveal the moon’s mineral deposits. As an added bonus, here’s a mineral moon with the International Space Station passing by!

Full moon with colors emphasized, and a band of the silhouette of the international space station passing by on the diagonal.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexandru Barbovschi in the Republic of Moldova captured this photo of the International Space Station (ISS) passing the almost full moon on March 26, 2021. He wrote: “… We were fully ready just 20 seconds before the event, very tight timing. But everything went just fine, we saw the ISS passing in front of the moon and couldn’t be happier! Afterwards we stayed to shoot additional material, so I could attempt to assemble a mineral moon, something I never had done before with my astrocams … I didn’t expect it to be sooooo awesome, the result turned out to be incredible. ISS was cropped out and was stacked separately, to improve clarity and sharpness. It worked wonders, ISS’ details showed up nicely and crisply.” Indeed beautifully captured. Thank you, Alexandru!

Check out how Alexandru processed this photo

How to photograph and edit a mineral moon

Submit your own great shot to EarthSky Community Photos.

Theresa Wiegert is a Swedish-Canadian astronomer with a Phd in astrophysics and a master's in physics. She has loved the sky and everything in it and beyond ever since she was four years old and asked her father about the very bright star she saw one early Christmas morning. Learning it wasn’t a star but the planet Venus, she started reading anything astronomy-related she could find. Eventually she ended up as a radio astronomer, researching gas in spiral galaxies. She loves science outreach and teaching, especially showing the night sky to groups of kids (and adults!).

