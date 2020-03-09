menu
Moon composite

Posted by in Today's Image | March 9, 2020

Last month’s full moon plus this month’s waxing gibbous moon, combined.

A round, very detailed moon with the darkened portion of the moon also visible.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Composite moon image by Stefan Nilsson of Digitaliz.se in Åhus, Sweden.

Stefan Nilsson wrote:

This is a composite consisting of 121 images. The main image is the moon from March 5, 2020 and is 79% lit while the shadow side is from February 8, 2020 and is 99.5% of the full moon.

The star image is based upon a widefield image of Cassiopeia which was shot at September 21, 2019 with a focal length of 135mm.

The moon parts are shot at 1200mm.

I hope you enjoy this detailed moon image. Anyone wants to buy a big aluminum print? I need to see this printed large :)

Visit Stefan Nilsson on Facebook at Digitaliz.se. Thank you, Stefan!

Bottom image: Composite moon image.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

