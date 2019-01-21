menu
Eclipses in 2019

By in Today's Image | January 21, 2019

A heliocentric – or sun-centered – view of eclipses in 2019 from astronomer Guy Ottewell.

White background, sun in center, 24 ovals around the sun represent the Earth-moon orbit, dates of new and full moon shown.

A heliocentric or sun-centered view of eclipses in 2019. Earth-moon orbit shown at new and full moon dates. Sizes of Earth, moon, sun very exaggerated. The plane of the moon’s orbit is blue. There’s an eclipse if the moon is full or new when it is in or near the ecliptic or sun-Earth plane. This year there are 5 eclipses, instead of the usual 4, because a 3rd eclipse season begins before the end of the year. Illustration via Guy Ottewell.

Read more: Dates of lunar and solar eclipses in 2019

