Hummingbird having a spring meal

Posted by in Today's Image | April 2, 2021

Hummingbirds can fly up to 20 miles (32 km) in a day and are now traveling north, some all the way from Central America to Canada and even Alaska. This beautiful hummingbird was captured feeding from blossoms in California this week.

Hummingbird in midair, its beak in one of many delicate 5-petaled white flowers on twigs.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Stephanie Becker in San Francisco Bay Area, Moraga, California, captured this photo of a hummingbird on March 29, 2021. She wrote:

This little hummingbird is enjoying the blooming spring flowers.

Thank you, Stephanie!

Theresa Wiegert

Theresa Wiegert is a Swedish-Canadian astronomer with a Ph.D. in astrophysics and a master's in physics. She has loved the sky and everything in it and beyond ever since she was four years old and asked her father about the very bright star she saw one early Christmas morning. Learning it wasn’t a star but the planet Venus, she started reading anything astronomy-related she could find. Eventually she ended up as a radio astronomer, researching gas in spiral galaxies. She loves science outreach and teaching, especially showing the night sky to groups of kids (and adults!).

