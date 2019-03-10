menu
Hot air balloon at sunrise, over Morocco

By in Today's Image | March 10, 2019

Sunrise in Marrakech, Morocco, on February 27, 2019, taken from a hot air balloon. Photo by Ming Bow.

Hot air balloon in front of white sun in an orange sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Photo via Ming Bow.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Sky chart of moon and Mars

