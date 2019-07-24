Harbor lightning

Fotograf Göran Strand captured this image on July 19, 2019. He wrote:

Of all different weather types, thunder and lightning is one of my favorite. Not just for the spectacular show, but also for the difficulty in photographing lightning during daytime.

I’ve done this for several years now but this is perhaps my best lightning photo so far. I always strive for interesting content in the photo, and this makes things a bit harder. But in this case I got lucky to catch a really beautiful lightning over a small harbor and the entire lightning was visible in the frame.