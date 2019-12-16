menu
Happy holiday season from the EarthSky community

Posted by in Today's Image | December 16, 2019

Thanks so much for sharing your images with us!

Big full moon and a lighthouse covered with holiday lights.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | On December 12, 2019, Manish Mamtani captured the full Cold Moon over Maine’s Nubble lighthouse, which is adorned with lights for the holiday season.

White circle in the center of a black rectangle. Smaller circles of red, orange, and green on the right side of the image.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kym Balwin Ney took this photo in Calfonte, Pennsylvania on December 12, 2019. She said: “Caught the cold moon above my neighbors Christmas lights last night!”

Yellow round moon in a dark sky. On the right side of the image, illuminated tree.

John Jairu Lumbera Roldan captured this image on December 12, 2019 and wrote:”The last full moon of this decade. Love, from the Philippines. #FullColdMoon”

Full moon seen through tree branches covered with holiday lights.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ann Smirke in Pebble Beach, California captured this image on December 12, 2019. She wrote: “The moon looks like a beautiful Christmas ornament on the tree!”

Colored lights strung in dark branches against a dark sky with a full moon.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Leslie Fay took this photo at the Ethel M candy factory in Henderson, Nevada on December 12, 2019. Leslie wrote: “Moon with con trails over the beautifully decorated cactus gardens.”

Eleanor Imster

