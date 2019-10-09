Northern lights caused green-colored clouds

EarthSky’s 2020 lunar calendars are here! Get yours today. They make great gifts. Going fast.

Göran Strand captured this image on September 27, 2019, in the mountain area of Jämtland, Sweden. He wrote:

A night with quite a strong aurora activity. This is a photo I took facing south. You can see the Milky Way behind the clouds stretching over the sky at the top of the image. These low moving clouds were colored green from the northern lights shining in the north. You can see some of the northern lights at the top of the image.

Thanks for sharing your image with us, Göran!