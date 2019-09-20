menu
Two fogbows

Posted by in Today's Image | September 20, 2019

Two beautiful fogbow photos taken in September

Fogbows are rainbows’ cousins – made by much the same process – but with the small water droplets inside a fog instead of larger raindrops. Look for fogbows in a thin fog when the sun is bright. You might see one when the sun breaks through a fog.

White arch against a dark blue sky.

Allen Carr captured this fogbow over Yellowstone Park’s White Dome Geyser on September 12, 2019.

White arch against blue background.

Fogbow and Orion, early on the morning of September 13, 2019, by Photography of the Eternal Nomad.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

