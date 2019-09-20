Two fogbows

Fogbows are rainbows’ cousins – made by much the same process – but with the small water droplets inside a fog instead of larger raindrops. Look for fogbows in a thin fog when the sun is bright. You might see one when the sun breaks through a fog.
