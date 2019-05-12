menu
Eta Aquariid meteor over Indonesia’s Mount Bromo

Posted by in Today's Image | May 12, 2019

Eta Aquariid meteors and the Milky Way over Mount Bromo.

Arc of Milky Way, campfire with man, bright streak in sky, mountainous landscape.

Photo by Justin Ng.

Mount Bromo is an active volcano in East Java, Indonesia. On May 5, 2019, Justin Ng captured a meteor streaking in the sky above the volcano. Justin said:

My porter set up a campfire to warm himself up under the Milky Way, while I set up my equipment to photograph the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. A slow-moving sporadic meteor appeared approximately 81 minutes before the radiant of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower started to rise from the horizon.

Almost vertical Milky Way with streak, bright dot, and small fuzzy object near horizon.

Photo by Justin Ng.

Justin captured the image above early the next morning. He said:

A bright Eta Aquariid meteor appeared approximately 30 minutes before sunrise above an active volcano, Mount Bromo, on May 6, 2019. The bright ‘star’ near the galactic center of the Milky Way is actually the planet Jupiter. The Small Magellanic Cloud is also visible just above the horizon.

Bottom line: Photos of Eta Aquariid meteors and the Milky Way over Mount Bromo in Indonesia.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

